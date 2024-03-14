Yar’adua replaces Ningi as chairman, Northern Senators Forum

Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua, the Senator representing Katsina Central has emerged as the new chairman of the Northern Senators’ Forum (NSF).

Yar’Adua replaces Abdul Ningi who resigned the position on Tuesday following his suspension for three months by the Senate over his claims that over N3 trillion in the 2024 budget are not allocated to any project.

In his acceptance speech on Thursday, the new chairman acknowledged that the northern region is faced with several challenges including, security, agriculture,education, healthcare, drug abuse and human trafficking among several others.

He however assured that the Forum under his leadership will work with the executive arm of government to ensure that the challenges of the region are attended to.

“We shall operate with transparency, accountability, and integrity, upholding the trust placed on us by the electorate. Our legislative discourse will continue to be characterised by civility, dignity, and adherence to the rule of law as we fulfill our lawmaking, policy-making,and oversight functions,” he said.

“I am confident that with our collective efforts and cooperation, we can effect positive change, uplift the North, and contribute to the overall development of our great nation. Together, let us embark on this journey with unwavering dedication and a steadfast commitment to serving our constituents and our country.”