Yahaya Bello to remain in EFCC custody as court rules on bail December 10

Justice Maryann Anenih of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court has set December 10, 2024, to rule on the bail applications filed by former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello and two others.

The decision follows arguments presented by Bello’s counsel, Joseph Bodunde Daudu, and the prosecution counsel, Kemi Pinheiro, during Wednesday’s hearing.

Bello and his co-defendants pleaded not guilty to the 16-count charges filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The charges include allegations of misappropriation and money laundering.

Bello, the first defendant, firmly denied the allegations as they were read out by the court registrar.

Following the plea, Daudu moved for bail, arguing that Bello’s voluntary court appearance demonstrated respect for the law.

“Exhibit A, which is the public summons, is very vital, and the appearance of the defendant in court today shows he has respect for the law,” he said.

He added that the application for bail, filed on November 22, was supported by an affidavit and a written address.

Daudu emphasised that under Nigerian law, a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty and has the right to liberty while preparing for trial.

He also contested the prosecution’s objections, noting that issues related to Bello’s other pending case at the Federal High Court should not influence the FCT High Court’s ruling.

In contrast, the EFCC counsel opposed the bail application, arguing that Bello’s history of evading court appearances in another matter undermined his credibility.

The EFCC also opposed bail for the second defendant, citing his current role as Director-General of Kogi State Government House and the potential for him to commit similar offences. However, Daudu countered that the prosecution’s use of the word “may” in its affidavit failed to substantiate the likelihood of future offences.

He urged the court to disregard the prosecution’s claims, noting that there was no evidence to label the defendant a habitual offender.

After hearing both sides, Justice Anenih adjourned the ruling on the bail applications to December 10. She directed that the defendants remain in EFCC custody until the decision is delivered.

