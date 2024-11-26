EFCC detains Yahaya Bello as ex-Kogi governor presents himself

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has detained Yahaya Bello, the former governor of Kogi State, over alleged misappropriation of funds.

According to a statement from his media office, Bello went to the EFCC office in Abuja with his lawyers on Tuesday morning, following the Supreme Court judgment which dismissed states’ case on the constitutionality of the anti-graft agency.

The former governor drove himself in a black hilux to the EFCC office with his lawyers.

The anti-graft commission has accused the former governor of money laundering, criminal breach of trust, and the misappropriation of N80.2 billion.

In April, the EFCC declared Bello wanted after repeated attempts to arrest him were unsuccessful. In August, the Court of Appeal in Abuja directed him to surrender himself for arraignment.

Ola Olukoyede, the EFCC chairman, alleged that Bello had withdrawn $720,000 from Kogi State funds to pay his child’s school fees in advance.

The commission also filed a 19-count charge against Bello, centered on alleged money laundering. However, the scheduled arraignment has been delayed due to the former governor’s absence.

At the last hearing on November 14, the EFCC had sought for adjournment till November 27 in the fresh case it instituted against Bello, saying that the 30 days window was still running for the summons earlier issued.

