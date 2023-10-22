Yahaya Bello escapes alleged assassination attempt

Yahaya Bello, Kogi State Governor, has reportedly escaped an assassination attempt. The incident is said to have occurred a few kilometres away from Abuja, on his way to an official engagement from Lokoja, the state capital.

In a statement, Kingsley Fanwo, state Commissioner for Information said that the attack happened on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at approximately 4 p.m.

“The attackers who were dressed in military uniforms waylaid the governor’s convoy and started shooting sporadically at his vehicle and other vehicles in the convoy. It took the swift intervention of the security personnel attached to the governor to foil the satanic plans of the unknown soldiers.” He stated.

Read also: Kogi East residents turn up for APC’s Ododo, reject ethnic agenda

According to him, there were three separate attack locations, with the final roadblock being in Kwali Federal Capital Territory about 4:10 p.m.

“The report of these strange attacks has been properly documented at security offices in the state and at the national level for prompt and thorough investigations to avert future occurrences,” he further added.

“We are not oblivious of the fact that certain elements are bent on painting Kogi unsafe ahead of the governorship poll slated for November 11, 2023.

“As an administration, we will spare nothing to ensure our citizens are not subjected to security threats by desperate politicians sponsoring violence and terrorism.

“It is the responsibility of the government to ensure security and we want to assure you that the peace we have enjoyed as a state in the last eight years won’t be lost on the altar of violent politics,” he further stated.