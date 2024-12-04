Yabacon to empower young innovators with N1m grant

In a bid to support the tech and innovation landscape, Yabacon Africa will support creative talents with N1 million at its 2024 edition of ‘Yabcon Meet’, slated for December 7, in Lagos, among other benefits.

Under the theme ‘Innovating For A Brighter Tomorrow,’ Africa’s most creative and forward-thinking tech professionals, students, innovators, and investors would educate participants on how to navigate the tide for optimum performance.

In a release made available to BusinessDay, experts will examine ‘Innovation Against the Odds: Turning Challenges into Opportunities’ as participants pitch their next big idea live. The winner will receive a N1,000,000 grant to bring their vision to life.

Jesse Essang, Founder of Yabacon Africa, said “This event celebrates Africa’s unparalleled innovative spirit and highlights our collective ability to drive progress through collaboration and bold ideas.

“The N1 million grant, while modest in today’s economy, is meant to be a meaningful catalyst for bright-minded individuals. It’s not just financial support; it’s a vote of confidence in their potential to create transformative change.”

Essang noted that the event caters to a wide audience, whether they are seasoned tech professionals, emerging innovators, or individuals curious about Africa’s booming tech industry.

Participants can register at yabacon.africa, follow @YabaconAfrica on X (formerly Twitter), and upload a 60-second video pitching their idea using the hashtag #YabaconMeet2024 and #ifabt. Five finalists will be selected from the submissions to present their ideas on stage.

The speaker line-up features prominent figures such as Abiola Rasaq, David Ike-Njoku, Opeyemi Akosile, Jeremiah Folorunso, Folake Dauda, and Oluwaseun Adesina, who will provide valuable insights on topics including software development, open-source technology, artificial intelligence, and more.

