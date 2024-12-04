Submarine cable body taps WATRA to boost sub-sea connectivity

The West Africa Telecommunications Regulators Assembly (WATRA) has announced that Aliyu Aboki, its Executive Secretary, has been appointed as a member of the International Advisory Body for Submarine Cable Resilience.

The body, established by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in collaboration with the International Cable Protection Committee (ICPC), aims to bolster the resilience of submarine telecommunication cables, which form the backbone of global digital connectivity.

Submarine cables carry most of the world’s Internet traffic and enable essential global services, including commerce, financial transactions, government operations, digital health, and education. Enhancing their resilience is critical for ensuring continuity in a digitally connected world.

Aboki’s inclusion in the high-level International Advisory Body for Submarine Cable Resilience comes at a critical time when disruptions to digital connectivity in West Africa have highlighted the urgent need to safeguard vital telecommunications infrastructure.

Aboki said, “The recent disruptions to telecommunications services across West Africa, caused by damage to vital submarine cables, underscore the fragility of our digital infrastructure. These incidents, which affected countries such as Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Nigeria, and Liberia, resulted in significant connectivity issues and highlighted the urgent need for enhanced resilience in our submarine cable systems.”

“This appointment to the International Advisory Body on Submarine Cable Resilience presents an opportunity to strengthen global collaboration and bring the perspectives of West Africa to the forefront of discussions on protecting these crucial infrastructures,” he added.

The Advisory Body brings together 40 global leaders, including ministers, heads of regulatory authorities, industry executives, and experts. Co-chaired by Bosun Tijani, Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, and Sandra Maximiano, Chair of the Board of Directors of the National Communications Authority of Portugal (ANACOM), the group will work to develop strategies that enhance the security and resilience of submarine cable infrastructure worldwide.

