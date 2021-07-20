Xpress Payments marks 5-years of innovative financial solutions in Africa

Nigeria’s leading innovative financial solution provider, Xpress Payments has announced five years of successfully providing e-payment solutions in Nigeria and the African market.

“Since we began this journey in 2016, we have set out to be the preferred choice for e-payments in Africa. It has been no mean feat, but our mission and vision have kept us going.”, says the MD/CEO, Markie Idowu in a recent interview with journalists.

Idowu said, “We believe that our drive to meet the needs of our Nigerian and African audience and turn their problems into solutions is our most exceptional feature”.

She said the company has remained true to this commitment over the years by continuously innovating our solutions to ensure they are smarter, faster, and easier for our audience. “We have also been able to implement strategies, tactics, and policies that have led to significant revenue growth and foremost positioning for our many clients and customers.”

Some the biggest and most popular financial solutions of the company include agency banking, accounts transaction management, payments and collections solutions.

“Our PayXpress and Xpress Agent platforms are a favourite with our customers while our corporate clients have testified to the impacts of our XpressPayout, E-Cashier, and Reseller systems in their respective organizations. Currently, as an organisation, we process a minimum of N300 billion in Transaction value across all our platforms and products monthly, Idowu stated.

“It is almost certain that when you put in the hard work required for a project, success is guaranteed. Thankfully, this has been our story throughout our five years in business, as we have recorded a plethora of successes in our short period of existence.”

According to her Xpress Payments, is a CBN-licensed Payment Solution Service Provider (PSSP and in 2019, we were ranked Point-of-sale (POS) hardware vendor of the year. We have been acknowledged as Africa’s most innovative e-payment brand for the year 2020 and we were rated Payment terminal service provider of the year, 2020.

“We currently partner with all the big banks in Nigeria and handle IGR collections for 3 state governments. We also provide services for several private companies, top educational institutions as well as Federal MDAs.”

“As a testament to our impact in the finance industry, we are the proud recipient of numerous awards including the prestigious 2019 Fintech Start-up of the year award. We were also adjudged one of the best-growing companies at the 2021 Nigeria Investor Value Awards, organized by BusinessDay Newspaper, where we clinched the highly rated Next Bull award. This demonstrates our commitment to economic development and financial inclusion in Nigeria and Africa. All these achievements listed and more have been the fruit of our five years of labour in the fintech industry.”