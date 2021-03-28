Xerde targets group funding goals with new FinTech solution

Lagos-based technology platform, Xerde is ready to serve groups, organisations, and even personal funding goals through its new financial technology solution, MyTudo.

The platform likened to the ‘Facebook of finance’ allows multiple users to create an account focused on raising specific amounts for a common goal while providing the flexibility for accountability to be monitored.

Each member can track who has contributed what, just as they share messages, photos, and videos within an interactive user interface.

MyTudo was developed out of a broader need to raise funding for social welfare in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic that stopped many small and large businesses in their tracks, affecting the livelihoods of millions.

Non-governmental organisations and charity groups were looking to gather contributions to purchase facemasks and sanitiser for the needy or cover feeding programmes for communities through a transparent medium that can be tracked.

Xerde stepped in the gap and has since then helped organisations to define goals and users to contribute to their achievements via MyTudo.

Benefits in terms communication campaign for broader exposure of missions and engagement with audience all over the world have accrued to users as well

“This was an opportunity for Xerde to see ‘MyTudo’ in action and iteratively add value to its users. It was clear that people needed a platform they can trust and see proof as soon as they contribute to a goal. So on Tudo, you can explore goals for social needs that are more often to us on daily basis. During the Ramadan, some Islamic organisations raised money on the app,” Khadijat Abdulkadir, chief executive of Xerde said during the unveiling of the product.

The application is integrated into a bank system such that when funds are donated, they can be transferred into other accounts, she said noting that a data backup feature is available in cases where lost devices.

“It’s important that we use credible gateways to collect money which allows for security,” she added.

The launch which marks the first anniversary, the application has been opened up to all users globally, providing an opportunity for all to create, share and collaborate to achieve both personal and group goals.

Xerde is led by a seasoned IT expert ready to ruffle feathers with an estimated 215 financial technology operators in Nigeria racing for the biggest pie of an industry worth over $200 million.

Abdulkadir has under her belt 10 years of experience in the tech space across Europe and the United States. She has worked with world industry leaders such as Microsoft, Accenture USA and Apside France, and Africa Prudential Plc, hoping to bring her robust to bear on the space in Nigeria.