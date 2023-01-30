X3M Ideas donates reading hub to boosts literacy in Lagos public school

As part of the initiative to celebrate the 10th anniversary of X3M Ideas, a Nigerian creative agency, has demonstrated its commitment to the reading culture among the youth with the establishment of a reading hub for the students of Ilupeju Secondary School in Lagos State.

Folashade Adefisayo, Lagos State commissioner for Education, said that the initiative will help students redirect their time and resources better towards improving education outcomes in the state.

“In this era of social media, school children are easily distracted. But this reading hub will make it easier for them to renegotiate their time for studies and leisure in order to become knowledgeable youth and ultimately future leaders,” stated Adefisayo, who was represented by Grace Akinfoyewa, director, Lagos State Ministry of Education.

Steve Babaeko, CEO, X3M Ideas, while speaking at the unveiling reiterated his commitment to changing the reading culture among young people in Lagos. Launched on Thursday January 26, the reading hub is another community-centred CSR initiative by the creative agency.

“X3M Ideas will not waver in our effort to support Nigerian children, especially those in the public school system within our locality. We will consistently deliver impactful social intervention projects to the benefit of the students. This reading hub is modern, convenient and equipped with a library to make books accessible in order to groom these youths with ideas that can reshape the world,” Babaeko stated.

Ayobami Masheyi, principal, Ilupeju Secondary School, expressed his gratitude for the act of goodwill, and urged the students to take advantage of the new facility to improve their reading culture.

“We are always so grateful to X3M Ideas for their contributions to the benefit of our students’ year on year. This year, we’re especially grateful for the contribution to building the knowledge economy by donating a reading hub to our school, for our students. A good reader makes a good leader,” Masheyi stated.

In the past decade, X3M Ideas has consistently delivered impactful social intervention projects that include renovation of classrooms, office blocks, sick bays, libraries and donating computers, UPS devices, air conditioners, internet modems with unlimited data to public schools in Lagos.

In response to the pandemic, X3M Ideas donated unique wash hand stations and disinfectant tunnels to select schools in 2020. To commemorate its first anniversary in 2013, X3M renovated a block of five classrooms at Opebi Senior High School, the neighbourhood where the agency’s Lagos office is located.