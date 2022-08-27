WWTBAM: Deepening knowledge, providing entertainment

Since the return of the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire (WWTBAM) in March 2022, it has reclaimed its position as the flagship TV game show in Africa’s biggest economy as it provides entertainment while educating and enlightening the Nigerian audience.

The Nigerian WWTBAM is an adaptation of the British version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and over the years, the show has recorded exciting moments.

It is a TV game show of knowledge laced with tension and big prize money. It has made a considerable impact since it was first aired in October 2004 in the country.

The show which currently airs on Sundays on 3 Africa Magic Channels, TVC, ONTV, VIEWS Channel, and STV Network, and also on NTA from Monday, is hosted by Frank Edoho, a popular Nigerian Media Personality.

The TV game show provides participants with the chance to compete for the grand prize of N20 million weekly starting with the preliminary round termed Fastest Finger First.

The TV game offered competitors three lifelines on their quiz journey, with “phone a friend” taking on a life of its own in the nation’s consciousness and falling into everyday use.

Contestants could make a call to someone they considered knowledgeable and reliable, which required some organisation for producers.

Attempting to win |N20 million is a serious business and the show used an armory of tools to keep contestants – and viewers – on the edge of their seats. There is always tension-building low-level music and sound effects throughout proceedings.

“Since the return of the show, it has captured TV audiences from far and wide with its exciting and educating episodes,” said Hakeem Condotti, executive producer and CEO of BLK Hut Media – the show’s producers in Nigeria under the License of Sony Pictures.

“The show has also witnessed formidable participants, who have demonstrated a deep wealth of knowledge, depth, and the uncommon ability to take on challenges with courage. And this sits at the core of the company’s objectives,” he said in a statement.

Condotti appreciates the Nigerian audience for keeping faith with the show, which it described as the one-stop television show for education and entertainment.

“We are delighted by the reception and acceptance that the show has received among the Nigerian audience, from all parts of the country, young and old, men and women alike,” he further said.

“We are also very delighted that our show continues to bring individuals, families and even the entire country together, at this critical time.”

It will be recalled that in May 2022, WWTBAM showed a four-part special edition tagged “Who Deserves To Be A Millionaire” that featured celebrities, non-governmental organisation (NGOs), and children.

The special show featured celebrities, such as Kiki Omelli and Titi Oyinsan who played for the Lagos Food Bank Initiative and won the sum of N2 million, Lala Akindoju and Chef Fregz who played for The Heart of Gold foundation winning a sum of N2 million, which was subsequently doubled to N4 million.

In the children’s special, Onyiyechi Ajana and Grace Osagie won N2 million in scholarships, while Ivanna Eric Egbezor and Jason Ayooluwa also won N1 million in scholarships, among other participants.

While restating its commitment to impact and value addition, the company said it will continue to work to ensure that the show continues to deliver on its expectation, while expanding its reach and outlook and creating value for its stakeholders and sponsors.

Since its re-entry into the Nigerian television scene, the show appears weekly on the Twitter trend, a testament to its popularity and acceptance across the board.