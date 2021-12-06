Wrong documentation hamper National Housing Scheme: applications – Ministry

The Ministry of Works and Housing has said some Nigerians finding it difficult to submit applications for the National Housing Scheme may be finding the process difficult as they are entering invalid documents into the government website.

Responding to complaints by subscribers having difficulty in applying, the Ministry said the reasons could be that some applicants are not submitting the current Tax Clearance Certificate, evidence of Tax Clearance.

Some applicants also failed to submit their pay slip, Memorandum of Acceptance (MOA), upload incomplete or inconsistent documents and invalid means of Identification.

As part of their online applications, applicants are expected to submit a passport photograph, current certified Tax Clearance/Payment Slip, valid means of Identification such as a current National Identity Card, Drivers licence, International passport and Voter Card as well as letter of first appointment and gazette of confirmation of appointment in the case of public servants.

Babatunde Fashola, minister of works and housing had recently launched an online portal that provides Nigerians with the opportunity to subscribe to the housing programme. So far over 10,000 Nigerians have enrolled.

The ministry assured that all prospective applicants who complied with all the registration requirements will have a hitch-free subscription and successful applicants for the homes will be notified via the email addresses they supplied. Alternatively, applicants can log in to their profile to check the status of their application.

The National Housing Programme (NHP) is a Federal Government of Nigeria’s development agenda for addressing housing needs, commenced in 2016 acros 34 States and the FCT.

Following approval by the Federal Executive Council, the completed housing units all over the country are to be sold to low and medium income groups through mortgage and Rent-to-Own subscription windows

With the unveiling of the portal, Nigerians can now apply for the houses in the 34 states and FCT of the country by paying a Non-Refundable application fee of N10, 000.00 (Ten Thousand Naira) only through Remita. Thereafter, a pin would be generated for the applicant access to the portal to complete the application process.

The breakdown of the status update as recorded on their web-portal platforms as of Thursday, 238 applications have successfully submitted and 115 applications have been approved.