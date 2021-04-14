World Quality Alliance to reward firm’s prioritizing value for customers

World Quality Alliance, leading quality and standard organization worldwide in collaboration with Africa Quality Institute (AQI) will be holding the 7th Africa Quality Achievement Award to recognize firms that are prioritizing value services for customer benefits.

The event slated for 16th April 2021 at Sheraton Hotel & Towers, Lagos Nigeria is part of activities to mark the Africa Quality Congress 202.

It is set to be an informative and inspiring day of new ideas, stimulating debates and renowned speakers, dedicated to driving forward quality agenda, the congress will provide delegates with a greater understanding of how operational effectiveness and efficiency to vital organizational success. The conference is dedicated to those looking to improve their organizational performance and networking opportunities.

The African Quality Achievement Awards is an annual event initiated at celebrating leadership innovation and creativity in quality management in African. The Award is aimed at identifying, recognizing and rewarding companies, personalities and products that apply quality culture and quality management best practices to the analysis, planning and implementation and control of policies designed to achieve the corporate objective in both profit and nonprofit making organization in Africa.

World Quality Alliance (WQA) is a Leading Quality and standard organization worldwide. It strives for one common goal to improve our customer’s quality and management systems by offering value-adding assessment services. WQA Nigeria was founded to serve the West Africa region with a client base consisting of more than a thousand clients, ranging from small enterprises, large blue-chip companies.

Multinational organizations and government parastatals currently employ highly qualified auditors to maintain and deliver high-quality valueadded services.