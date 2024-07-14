World PR Day: Practitioners urged to promote ethical practice in Nigeria

Public Relations (PR) practitioners have been urged to promote ethical practice among industry stakeholders in commemoration of this year’s World PR Day (WPRD) scheduled for Tuesday July 16, 2024.

WPRD, an annual event, was instituted in 2020 for practitioners to celebrate and take pride in the role PR play in shaping and building brands through strategic communications.

For the fourth time in a row, public relations practitioners, students, and industry leaders will converge to celebrate, share knowledge and vital resources, to address critical issues facing the PR and communication landscape.

For its past three editions, the WPRD has provided a platform for professionals to set standards for the practice, create a unified agenda, and continue to help brands, companies, and governments understand the crucial role the industry plays in shaping businesses.

“In line with our commitment to celebrating the pivotal role of PR practitioners, this year’s edition, themed ‘The future of public relations in a changing world,’ promises a global showcase of our industry’s invaluable contributions to business, institutions, and international growth and success,” Ayeni Adekunle, founder/CEO, BHM Holdings, stated.

He disclosed that activities will be held across the globe with the aim of furthering the message of not only what PR practitioners do, their contributions to the growth and success of businesses, and also help professionals understand the trajectory the industry is taking a rapidly changing world.

“Moreover, this fourth edition will offer practitioners the opportunity to have the much-needed conversation regarding the future of our industry – asking and answering questions like: what needs to be done to stay abreast of the dynamic changes the world is witnessing? What role can practitioners, as communicators, play in a world faced with multiple wars and where brands indulge in unhealthy competitions?”

Gentian Kehinde, general manager/lead consultant of BHM, stated that the annual event is crucial in portraying what PR professionals do on the back of a growing need for well-tailored brand messages to stand out among competitors.

“Against the backdrop of an increasingly competitive landscape, the significance of this annual event cannot be overstated. It serves as a vital platform to showcase the indispensable role of PR professionals in crafting distinct brand narratives that resonate amidst fierce market dynamics,” she stated.

She disclosed that the 2023 edition of WPRD, with its global reach of 60 million across 20 physical and 25 virtual events in over 60 countries, garnered recognition at the 2023 PRovoke EMEA SABRE awards. “This achievement underscores WPRD’s ongoing success in promoting the public relations industry.”