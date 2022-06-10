World Milk Day: Nigerians laud Peak Milk campaign, pledge not to skip breakfast

Thousands of Nigerians took the Peak breakfast pledge on World Milk Day not to skip breakfast.

FrieslandCampina WAMCO, makers of Peak Milk drove massive engagement with its consumers across the country through a disruptive digital experiential campaign tagged ‘Missing Breakfast is a Crime.’

Peak Milk started the week leading to June 1 with National Breakfast activities, especially the #PeakBreakfastPolice rally, where a fictional character of authority dramatized the ‘Missing Breakfast is a Crime’ concept with consumers and created a mass arrest of breakfast defaulters across different locations.

The arrested defaulters got bailed with nourishing packs of Peak Breakfast and took a pledge to never miss breakfast again.

In a statement, Omolara Banjoko, marketing manager, Peak Milk said that the World Milk Day provides an annual opportunity to raise awareness about the benefits of dairy in healthy diets.

“As a socially responsible corporate organisation, we are spreading the message of having a nourishing breakfast that includes milk to optimize our physical and mental potentials throughout the day. Have a Peak breakfast today; take a pledge never to skip breakfast and your body will thank you for it,” she said.

Read also: Experts want funding sources defined in new insurance act

“Breakfast still remains the most important meal of the day and Peak, being committed to quality dairy nutrition since 1954, aims to constantly and consistently revive the waning breakfast culture in Nigeria,” Banjoko added.

The brand also provided dairy nutrition knowledge, communicated the importance of breakfast for optimal body performance and offered breakfast solutions to consumers with different morning lifestyles.

On World Milk Day, FrieslandCampina WAMCO took to the streets of Lagos, Enugu and Kano and served nourishing Peak breakfast to over 10,000 Nigerians. Peak Breakfast cafes were set up at bus parks, traffic stops and marketplaces. In attendance were celebrity guests, including popular Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi and ex-BBNaija housemate, Adeoluwa Okusaga (Saga) whose presence added fun and elegance to the celebration with consumers.

During the activation, the brand encouraged consumers to be breakfast abiding citizens and emphasized the benefit of proper nourishment at the start of each day.

When queried over her breakfast attitude, a Lagos consumer, Biola Fayemi, said “I pledge to never let anything get in between me and my breakfast. So help me Peak.”

At the end of the campaign, over 10,000 consumers reached online, in stores and at activation points took pledges to enjoy dairy with a Peak breakfast.