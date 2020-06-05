World Environment Day: Nigerians urged to take ownership of their environment

As Nigerians join the rest of the world to mark this year’s “Environmental Day” (ECO Day), Dorothy Bassey, national president, Nigerian Environmental Society, has called on Nigerians and citizens of the world to take ownership of their environment and to actively engage in the protection of the earth.

Bassey in a message to mark the day, avowed that the future generations expect that from us, stressing that we shall not fail them.

She observed that human activities such as deforestation, intensified agriculture for food security and industrialization have pushed nature and the planet beyond its carrying capacity.

“The continued loss of millions of species going into extinction will lead to consequences humans are not yet focusing on. By ignoring the signs, it may catch mankind unawares as COVID-19 did. We are at the precipice of environmental collapse and crisis,” she observed.

Talking on the theme of this year’s event, which is “Biodiversity,” Bassey observed that biodiversity and habitat loss have reached cataclysmic levels, noting that today is the day, not tomorrow, to focus on its effects and dangers, if not stemmed.

World Environmental Day is the largest global celebration for pragmatic environmental action, where nations are brought together to commit to their responsibilities towards Mother Earth.

The day is used to remind individual powers to rise and become agents of transformation.

World Environment Day, also known as ECO Day, is celebrated on June 5, every year. It is the United Nations’ principal vehicle for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of our environment.