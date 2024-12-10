World Bank’s $540m fund ‘ll empower women, combat GBV – Experts

Experts say the recently launched $540 million Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Fund by the World Bank is a crucial step towards tackling the structural inequalities that perpetuate violence against women in Nigeria.

The experts, who spoke to BusinessDay in Abuja, said the fund would empower women by providing resources for capacity building, awareness campaigns and income-generating projects.

This initiative comes at a critical time, with global statistics revealing that one in three women will experience physical or sexual violence in their lifetime.

In Nigeria, approximately 30 percent of women aged 15 to 49 have faced some form of violence, according to the National Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS).

The initiative targets women who face social, economic and cultural barriers, particularly smallholder farmers in Nigeria who produce up to 80 percent of the country’s food supply, but often lack access to vital resources.

Hajara Ramson, monitoring and evaluation officer at Small-Scale Women Farmers Organisation in Nigeria (SWOFON), emphasised the potential of the fund to address the intersection of patriarchy, economic inequality and limited access to land—factors that often trap women in cycles of abuse.

“Many women don’t recognise that they are in abusive situations due to normalised cultural behaviours. This fund can help break these cycles by providing women with the financial independence and autonomy they need to leave abusive relationships,” Ramson explained.

The World Bank’s initiative aims to reduce household tensions and empower women economically, equipping them with the tools to make informed decisions about their lives.

“This funding is a catalyst. It will create agents of change who can pass on knowledge, fostering a ripple effect of empowerment and awareness across communities,” she noted.

Ramson also called for the reformation of discriminatory land tenure systems that sideline women farmers, noting that policies that marginalise women contribute to economic violence.

A participatory approach to the fund’s implementation is crucial for its success, according to Ramson.

These include engaging male allies, conducting community consultations and ensuring accountability through effective monitoring mechanisms. “Regular tracking will ensure that every dollar serves its purpose,” she said, adding that while the fund may not solve all issues related to GBV, it could ignite a broader ripple effect of empowerment and awareness.

Alu Azege, executive director at Media, Health, and Rights Initiative of Nigeria (MHR), highlighted systemic barriers to GBV prevention and response, including inadequate funding and a lack of trained personnel.

She noted how the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated GBV cases, as lockdowns forced victims to remain in close quarters with their abusers.

Azege emphasised the need for a national movement to strengthen law enforcement and provide education for survivors and service providers.

Olubukola Dada, deputy vice-chancellor of Kwara State University, stressed the importance of including boys in efforts to combat GBV. “Investing in the development of boys will help create responsible men who can contribute to gender equity as husbands and fathers,” Dada said.

Experts believe that this fund represents a crucial step toward creating a more equitable society where women, particularly smallholder farmers, can thrive without the fear of violence or discrimination.

They added that this initiative will play a crucial role in empowering Nigerian women to combat gender-based violence and support survivors, ultimately fostering gender equity and resilience in the affected communities.

The World Bank’s initiative aligns with the global 16 Days of Activism campaign, which runs from November 25 to December 10 each year, focusing on eliminating violence against women and girls.

The World Bank had allocated $540 million from its $17 billion portfolio to support Nigeria’s efforts in combating Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and advancing gender equality.

