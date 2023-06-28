World Bank plans additional $750mn electrification project in Nigeria

The World Bank has disclosed plans to commit additional $750 million to deepening Nigeria’s access to electricity, through the Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP).

Elizabeth Huybens, World Bank Director of Strategy and operations for Western Central African Region, made the disclosure during the inspection of the 60kW capacity solar project being implemented by the Rural Electrification Agency in Kilankwa community in Kwali area council of Abuja on Tuesday.

According to her, “these mini grids will help Nigeria provide access to electricity to many more people faster than it could have done with just extending the national grid. So I’m very impressed that the system, the grids in small communities works.

“I think the first national electrification project that we see at work here, the $350 million national electrification project is coming to a close, and so we are preparing a successor project that will be $750 million.

“This provides the foresight to think about how one can fully optimise the use of the electricity generated to expand productive activities in the community, like the rice mill that we were just seeing, and I hope that in the future, we’ll see a lot more of that,” she said.

Huybens explained that the project was birthed based on the believe that access to electricity for all is one of the most important goals to pursue for any country.

This according to her is in line with the Bank’s overarching goal of helping countries eradicate poverty.

“Without electricity, it’s very hard to think about how communities can really live you know, if you don’t have electricity, kids cannot study at night. We cannot move towards electric vehicles if we don’t have electricity. In fact, you cannot even charge your cell phone without electricity, right.

“So it’s hard for me to think about modern life without electricity. So that’s why it’s hard for me to think about reducing poverty without access to electricity.

In his remark, the managing director, REA, Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad said that the project currently serve about 300 connections, including a rice mill.

“This has been operational for some time now. So we are privileged to have come here with the World bank team to see how it is performing. We are working on ensuring productive use and ensuring that we have energy efficient equipment connected to the minigrid,” he said.