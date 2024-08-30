World Bank opens applications for 2024 young professional training

The World Bank Group has officially opened applications for its 2024 Young Professionals Programme (YPP), inviting top global talent to apply from 1st to 30th September.

This was announced in its X handle on Friday, August 30th, 2024.

The YPP is offering this platform for professionals to engage in impactful work, addressing some of the world’s most critical challenges.

This leadership development programme lasts for two years at the commencement of a five-year employment contract with the World Bank, International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA).

Participants in the YPP will be selected for roles such as Associate Investment Officers (IFC), Underwriters/Economists/Technical Specialists (MIGA), and Technical Specialists/Economists (IBRD). These roles require a strong technical background, the ability to work across various sectors, and leadership potential.

The application process requires candidates to choose a work programme that aligns with their expertise and experience, and to demonstrate their suitability through detailed responses and supporting documents.

These individuals must have exceptional technical skills and diverse backgrounds to contribute across the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), in support of the mission to eradicate poverty and foster a sustainable, liveable planet.

The programme is located in Washington DC, or any of the World Bank Group Country offices worldwide, and must be prepared to relocate accordingly.

The programme has served almost 1000 alumni who are currently serving in senior management and technical leadership roles within the World Bank Group, and are developing to become influential leaders in international development.

For instance, Martin Leboo, an alumni of the program says, “The ability to rotate within the organization is like resetting your career. It gives you the chance to learn new industries and sectors that you might not have had the opportunity to explore otherwise.”

Read also: US invites global artistes for music exchange program

Eligibility requirements

In order to be eligible, the applicants must have the following:

Be born on or after 1st October 1992.

Must be a national of a World Bank Group member country, as demonstrated by an officially issued passport or equivalent document.

A minimum of four (4) years of full-time work experience following the successful completion of undergraduate studies (doctoral studies and internships in relevant areas may be considered as part of work experience).

Completion of a master’s degree or its equivalent in a relevant field, or a higher qualification in a relevant field, by 1st September 2025. For those pursuing a doctorate, full-time doctoral research studies in a relevant field at an accredited institution may count towards the required work experience, and the degree must be substantially complete with all written work submitted by 1st September 2025.

Must have an excellent command of spoken and written English (fluency in other languages may be advantageous to your application).

Must not be a World Bank Group staff member and should not be precluded from applying or joining the programme by the employment eligibility policy at the time of application to the Young Professionals Program.

Contract start date and terms

The Young Professionals Program does not offer deferred entry, and therefore applicants must be prepared to start full-time employment with the World Bank Group on 8th September 2025.

If invited to join the Young Professionals Program, the offer will include a 5-year term contract as a mid-career staff member (GF level), which may be renewable based on performance.

Furthermore, applicants will be eligible for a G-type visa for themselves and dependents.

The application is open from September 1 to 30. To apply, click here.