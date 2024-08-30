US invites global artistes for music exchange program

The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, as well as the Found Sound Nation, has started accepting applications for global artists and musicians of all genres from up to 54 eligible countries and territories through an initiative called OneBeat 15 for a month-long US-based music exchange.

BusinessDay reports that the music exchange is scheduled to be held in April/May 2025 as the information was shared by the US Mission in Nigeria on its Twitter handle.

The program is calling for all innovative young musicians who are ready to use their musical talents to serve the community or the world and are ready to break cultural and musical boundaries while honouring the heart of each tradition.

During the month-long exchange, OneBeat musicians will develop projects for their home countries that embody the power of musical collaboration and civic engagement to address shared community challenges.

OneBeat Fellows will spend approximately one month in an intensive residency which offers a chance for artists to write, produce, and perform original music, and develop strategies for arts-based community engagement.

Subsequently, they will go on tour across a region of the US performing for a wide array of American audiences, collaborating with local musicians, and leading workshops with youth and community organizations.

The statement issued by the US inviting artists across the globe indicates that Nigeria and other countries are eligible as the deadline for application is September 6, 2024, while applicants will be notified by December 2024. Applications can be made here: 1beat.org/apply

Nigeria, among other eligible countries of the world are others: Albania, Algeria, Argentina, Bangladesh, Barbados, Bolivia, Brazil, China, Colombia, Cuba, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Ghana, Greece, Honduras, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia and Iraq.

Others are Ireland, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Mali, Mexico, Moldova, Montenegro, Morocco, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan, Palestinian Territories, Philippines, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, South Africa, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Zimbabwe.