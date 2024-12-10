World Bank approves establishment of agribusiness hub in Ekiti

…as state renovates livestock centre with climate smart technology

In a significant step expected to boost economic growth and improve the livelihoods of thousands of farmers in Ekiti State, the World Bank has approved the establishment of an agribusiness hub in the State.

Emmanuel Sene, leader of delegation of the World Bank Task Team, who made this known after an inspection tour of the Ekiti State Livestock Development Centre at Erinfun in Ado-Ekiti, noted that the agribusiness hub which would serve as a one-stop-shop for farmers, processors and other stakeholders in the agricultural sector, and would also provide access to finance, markets and technology.

According to him, the agribusiness hub is also expected to make a significant impact on the State’s economy as it would enable farmers to increase their productivity, improve the quality of their produce and enhance their competitiveness in the market.

Sene stressed that this initiative aligns with the World Bank’s goal of reducing poverty and promoting shared prosperity as “agriculture is the sector that can help diversify economies, create jobs,and eradicate food insecurity in the country ”

Sanusi Abubakar, the National Project Coordinator, Livestock Productivity and Resilience Project (L-PRES), said that the project was aimed to enhancing productivity and commercialisation of the Livestock value chain, adding that it was commendable that the World Bank had shown interest in supporting Ekiti State’s agricultural sector.

Sanusi said that the project would upscale the abattoir in Ado-Ekiti into a state- of the-art slaughter house facility that is Integrated into larger livestock production system, noting that infrastructure and equipment such as modern slaughter lines, cold storage facilities, meat processing equipment and waste management systems would be provided under the initiative.

He said that strict sanitation protocols, regular cleaning and disinfection, proper waste disposal, humane handling and slaughter, proper animal housing and feeding, regular veterinary inspection, and meat quality control would be given topmost priority under the initiative.

Ebenezer Boluwade, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, said that the State Government had in the last two years embarked on several livestock production initiatives including the Ekiti Broilers Production Scheme under which Youths trained and empowered in broiler production had produced over 60,000 birds in recycling.

He noted that the State Government had renovated Livestock Development Centre with Climate Smart technology to enhance productivity and commercialisation of Livestock Production in the State.

Olayinka Adedipe, the State Project Coordinator of L-PRES, reiterated the commitment of Biodun Oyebanji’s Administration towards revolutionising livestock production in the State.

He noted that there is still a lot of opportunities in agribusiness for economic growth,j ob creation and lots more.

Akindele Akintoye, the team lead of Ekiti Broilers Production Scheme, said that State Government had trained youths in Broilers Production in order to be self-reliant, and ensures economic growth and job creation.

