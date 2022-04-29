Workers to resume on Wednesday, May 4th – LASG

The Lagos State Government has cancelled the holiday billed for May 4 to celebrate the 2022 International Workers’ Day and has subsequently approved only May 2 and 3, as public holidays for both the Eid-el-Fitri and Workers Day celebrations.

Initially the Lagos state government in a statement signed by Hakeem Muri-Okunola, Head of Service on Wednesday April 27, approved a three day break from May 2 till 4, as public holidays, with Monday and Tuesday being the Eid-el-Fitr holiday while Wednesday was to celebrate worker’s day which falls on Sunday.

This directive was reviewed when Rauf Aregbesola, Nigeria’s Minister of Interior on Thursday April 28th declared only May 2nd and 3rd as public holidays to mark the celebrations.

Following this announcement from the federal government, Lagos state also told its workers to disregard the earlier circular which approved three straight days as public holidays.

In the second circular titled, ‘Re: Year 2022 Workers’ Day Celebration/Id-El-Fitr Public Holidays’, signed by Muri-Okunola, workers were asked to resume on Wednesday.

“Public servants in the state are therefore to disregard the resumption date stated in CIRCULAR NO 018 of 27th of April, 2022 and note that work resumes on Wednesday, 4th of May, 2022 at 08:00 am prompt,” it read.