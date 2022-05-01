Workers’ Day: Sanwo-Olu salutes Lagos workers, urges them to remain productive

As workers across the world celebrate International Workers’ Day, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged Nigerian workers, especially public and private workers in the state to remain productive and committed to carrying out their duties.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, in commemoration of the Year 2022 International Workers’ Day, described workers as the lifeblood of the economy.

He commended all the workers in the state for their patience, strength, passion and commitment to the development of Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole, urging them not to relent in their positive contributions to the economy.

“Happy Workers’ Day to all our committed and hardworking workers in the public and private sectors. We appreciate your contributions; they are indeed the lifeblood of our economy because without the contributions of the workers, no government can achieve its dream.

“Nigerian workers are the fabric that makes up the society as a result of their tireless contributions to the socio-economic development of the country. We appreciate all workers, both in the public and private sectors for their patience, strength and commitment to the growth and development of our dear Lagos State and Nigeria.

“As we join the rest of the world today, to celebrate International Workers’ Day, I implore all workers, especially those in Lagos State to remain productive and committed to duty. We must all join hands together to take Lagos to greater heights in line with our administration’s Greater Lagos agenda.

”As a government, we will continue to make the welfare of workers our priority and ensure that we play our role in creating a good working environment for workers in the state. I congratulate all our workers on the 2022 International Workers’ Day,” says Governor Sanwo-Olu,” he said.