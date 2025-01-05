Women of Rubies hosts 4th media visibility bootcamp

…Celebrates nine years of global impact

Women of Rubies has hosted its 4th Media Visibility Bootcamp, a transformative two-day event dedicated to empowering women with essential tools and strategies to enhance visibility, build credibility, and achieve success in their personal and professional lives. This year’s bootcamp coincided with the celebration of Women of Rubies’ 9th anniversary, marking nearly a decade of empowering women across the globe.

From its humble beginnings as a newspaper column in Nigeria, Women of Rubies has grown into a global community that champions women’s voices and fosters opportunities across continents. Operating from its bases in Nigeria and Canada, the organisation has become a trusted platform for amplifying women’s stories and creating pathways for growth, innovation, and leadership.

The bootcamp opened with an inspiring keynote address from Hon. Charmaine Williams, who underscored the importance of visibility for women entrepreneurs and reaffirmed her commitment to ensuring they have access to vital resources. Special guest Patricia Bebia, leveraging over two decades of media experience, delivered a powerful talk on how visibility can transform opportunities for women, leaving participants motivated to take control of their narratives.

Throughout the event, participants engaged with sessions led by distinguished speakers. Prudence Zoe Glorious shared actionable strategies in her session, “Innovative Approaches to Public Relations: Building Transparency and Credibility,” while Esther Ijewere, founder of Women of Rubies, explored the importance of open knowledge platforms in her presentation, “The Power of Wikipedia: Leveraging Open Knowledge for Women’s Visibility and Empowerment.”

The bootcamp also featured a fireside chat with notable panelists, including Heather McWilliam, founder of Brave Inspires Brave, who discussed leveraging media for mental health advocacy, and Erica Ayisi, who provided practical steps for women of color to overcome systemic barriers in media spaces.

Day two of the bootcamp offered further insights, with Sabine Soumare presenting “2024 State of Women’s Entrepreneurship in Canada,” providing an in-depth analysis of the current landscape. Councillor Colleen James followed with a passionate address on the representation of women in media and the importance of challenging misrepresentation.

Additional highlights included Kesiena Edafiogho’s session on personal branding and storytelling to boost career visibility and Priscilla Iyari’s strategies for securing funding through effective marketing communication. The final fireside chat, featuring Blessing Okebe, empowered attendees with practical advice on personal branding in competitive industries.

Reflecting on the journey of Women of Rubies, founder Esther Ijewere shared her thoughts:

“From her roots in Nigeria to growing and working in Canada, Women of Rubies has always been about creating spaces where women can be seen, heard, and celebrated. This bootcamp is a testament to the power of visibility and the importance of sharing our stories to inspire change. As we mark nine years of impact, I am filled with gratitude for the incredible women who have journeyed with us and for the bright future ahead as we continue to amplify women’s voices globally.”

As Women of Rubies reflects on its journey and future, its impact remains evident in the lives of countless women who have been inspired and equipped to amplify their voices, tell their stories, and create lasting change. By fostering a global community of empowered women, Women of Rubies continues to champion its mission of visibility, credibility, and empowerment, ensuring women everywhere can achieve their aspirations.

