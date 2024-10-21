Women in Business set for Abuja trade expo

Abuja is gearing up to host one of the largest trade expos in recent times, as the Women in Business (WIB) Market Fair prepares to open its doors to hundreds of vendors and thousands of eager shoppers.

This highly anticipated event is scheduled to take place from November 1-3 at the Old Parade Ground, Garki, from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily.

Organised by Okads Seafood, the WIB Fair promises a vibrant marketplace where traders and customers can come together in a relaxed, fun-filled environment.

With major sponsors like MTN, Amstel, Bolt, Aquafina Water, and Pay Ass, the fair is expected to provide an unmatched shopping experience filled with exciting side attractions.

Ebiere Empere, CEO of Okads Seafood and the event’s convener, revealed that over 100 female exhibitors will benefit from a complete waiver of the N150,000 space fee, offering them the opportunity to showcase their products without financial strain.

Empere highlighted the event’s primary goal: to expand economic opportunities for women by helping them grow their customer base.

“We want to redefine the trade fair experience and clear the barriers that have held women back for too long.

“Our decision to offer free spaces for 100 women is a step toward enhancing their businesses and networks. We don’t want to leave anyone behind”, Empere said.

The fair will feature more than 200 exhibitors selling a wide range of products at affordable prices, just in time for shoppers to secure their purchases before the typical Christmas price hikes.

In addition to shopping, attendees can look forward to plenty of entertainment, a special zone for parents to buy gifts for their children, and other activities designed to make the event enjoyable for all.

Empere emphasized that the fair goes beyond just commerce: “This is beyond a trade experience; it’s about fun, networking, and empowering women.

We want to help female vendors strengthen their businesses while offering customers great deals in a festive atmosphere.”

With the WIB Fair shaping up to be a must-attend event, interested vendors are encouraged to book their stands soon, as excitement continues to build for Abuja’s biggest trade expo of the season.

