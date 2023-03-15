Women groups march for free election

A famous actress, Hilda Dokubo, has taken over as chairman of the Labour Party (LP) in Rivers State and women have started marching on the streets of Port Harcourt.

The protest taking place in Port Harcourt Wednesday, along Aba Road, targeted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The women groups carried placards with different messages all urging INEC not to repeat what happened on February 25, 2023.

The women said they were protesting what they alleged to be manipulation by INEC.

The groups under various names said their protest is peaceful. They marched to INEC headquarters on Aba Road despite the heavy security.

The women who were chanting various mourning songs with various inscriptions written on placards said all they are asking for is a common playing ground for their votes to be counted.

They alleged that they were robbed of their votes during the presidential elections and that the results uploaded do not reflect what happened at the polling units, despite INEC assurances that they are apolitical.

Read also: Lagos guber race: Lori-Ogbebor, seven political parties back Sanwo-Olu’s re-election bid

They said they want the coming election of March 18, to be peaceful and devoid of favouritism so that people’s mandate will reflect in the vote cast.

Labour Party was recorded as second to the All Progressives Congress but Peter Obi has consistently alleged that he won in Rivers State.

Other groups led by the Chibuike Amaechi faction of the APC have threatened to protest at INEC in Rivers State, saying they were being blocked from accessing documents approved by the court.

Other recent groups insist results were changed before uploading on February 25 election, warning against any attempt to repeat such manipulation this Saturday.