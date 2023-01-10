Women group, WACOL, calls for joint fight against injustice, violation of human rights

Founder, Women Aid Collective (WACOL), Joy Ngozi Ezeilo has called on all groups to unite and join the fight against injustice, violation of human rights in the society.

Ezeilo, who is also a professor of law as well as former United Nations special rapporteur on trafficking in persons, stressed the need for all actors to intentionally work towards effective implementation of the human rights standards, especially the right to life, survival, development and respect for the principles of equality and non–discrimination.

A statement signed and made available to BusinessDay by Ezeilo to commemorate the 2022 Human Rights Day, observed that Nigerian citizens are yet to enjoy their human rights such as basic right to life, healthcare and means for livelihood sustainability.

According to the statement, the constitutional reforms that should have made legally enforceable socio-economic rights espoused in chapter two of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended have been stalled.

Giving a brief history of Human Rights Day, the statement reads: “It was set up in commemoration of the adoption of the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), the first ever declaration on the rights and freedom of all human beings that have become a springboard for constitutional and legal recognition of fundamental rights and freedoms around the world.

“The admonition during the 1993 world conference on human rights held in Vienna, Austria to the effect that all human rights are universal, interrelated, interdependent and should be globally treated in an equal manner and on the same footing has been largely ignored as many Nigerians continue to wallow in poverty, food and human insecurity.’’

On the theme of this year’s Human Rights Day, ‘Dignity, freedom, and justice for all,’ Ezeilo in the statement said it encapsulated the standards enshrined in the UDHR and other legally binding human rights treaties that promote and protect all categories of human rights.

As an organisation, she explained that this year’s theme reminded them of their journey so far, the milestones and challenges they have encountered in their fight to protect human rights and promote justice for all, especially the most vulnerable in society.’’

On WACOL’s 25th anniversary which was celebrated in Enugu, she said: “For more than two decades, the organisation has remained committed to its vision and goal of a democratic society free from violence where the human rights of all, in particular, women and children are protected and respected.

She also acknowledged the support of intergovernmental and international organisations like the United Nations and its various agencies, the Ford Foundation, among others towards building human rights culture, vibrant civil society, sustainable democracy, and development.

While emphasising the need for all to educate and create awareness that would enhance the knowledge and enforcement of human rights, she also said: “In solidarity, we can achieve a world where human rights are promoted and protected in law and practice and in the remotest part of our communities.’’