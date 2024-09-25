Women engineers want FG to support national grid with renewable energy

Adebisi Osim, President, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), has charged Federal Government to increase its budgetary allocation for renewable energy sources like solar, wind and hydropower to reduce the pressure on national grid.

Osim gave the advice while speaking at the 2nd Day of the 2024 International Conference Exhibition and Annual General Meeting of APWEN which took place at Summit Hill, Càlabar, Cross River State on Tuesday.

APWEN president stated that development of smart grids and energy-efficient technologies could lead to reduction of carbon footprint.

Osim advocated formulation of policies that would encourage public private-partnerships to reduce the pressure mounted on the national grid by power consumers, provide rural and underserved communities with access to reliable energy, promote inclusivity and economic growth.

Speaking on the theme, “Engineering Innovations and Energy Security For Sustainable Future”, Osim said, “I urge our Government to prioritise addressing the energy crises that has long plagued Nigeria. We must invest in sustainable energy solutions, leveraging our engineering expertise to create resilient energy infrastructure.

“We must advocate for policies that support renewable energy initiatives and foster public-private partnerships to enhance energy access across the nation.

“We must explore innovative solutions that harness the power of engineering to address this challenge and secure a sustainable future for the nation”, she said.

She noted that the engineering community is ready to contribute its wealth of knowledge and expertise to collaborate with the Government in solving energy crises faced by the nation.