REA secures 100MW+ renewable energy from universities

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has announced the signing of agreements with several Nigerian universities to supply over 100 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy to their campuses.

The partnership, aimed at promoting sustainable energy solutions and reducing the universities’ reliance on fossil fuels, is expected to significantly boost the country’s renewable energy capacity.

According to the REA, the universities involved in the project include Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University & Teaching Hospital, Bauchi; Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun, Delta; Obafemi Awolowo University and Teaching Hospital Ile-Ife; Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike and Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.

Others were; Federal University Gashua, Yobe; Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Adamawa; Federal University, Dustin-Ma, Katsina; Federal University, Lafia, Nasarawa; Federal University Lokoja, Kogi; University of Port Harcourt and Teaching Hospital, Rivers; University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom and Federal University, Akure, Ondo.

Abba Aliyu, managing director of REA said the arrangement will see stakeholders put in place commercial, technical and operational frameworks that will ensure that after the deployment of the mini-grids they will continue to operate over a long period of time.

“There is a plan to ensure the sustainability of all the equipment to their end period. And at the same time to ensure that by the end period of this equipment, there is a commercial framework for the university to replace the batteries and the inverters so that it continues into perpetuity,” he added.

Adebayo Adelabu, minister of power said that energy access was no longer a luxury, but a necessity that underpins the modern world and a catalyst that drives economic growth, improves healthcare, and empowers communities.

Represented by the Assistant Director of Renewable and Rural Power Access Department, Samuel Ayangeaor, Adelabu stressed that when schools have reliable electricity, they can extend learning hours, utilise educational technology, and create safe and comfortable learning environments.

“Although a number of universities in Nigeria are connected to the national grid, the consistency and quality of electricity supply can differ substantially, particularly in rural regions. However, many educational institutions in Nigeria continue to grapple with the challenges of securing reliable and affordable electricity.

“These challenges include infrastructure limitations, financial constraints, and technical difficulties, which collectively hinder the delivery of quality education and undermine the academic experience,” he stated.

The provision of the EEP, the REA said, is in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in relation to expanding alternative energy access to underserved and unserved rural communities.

The EEP was launched by the federal government in 2018 to provide reliable power supply to 37 federal universities and seven affiliated teaching hospitals across Nigeria. Under the three phases of the EEP, 24 federal universities and four teaching hospitals have already been included.