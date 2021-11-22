Wizkid scores hat-trick at AFRIMA 2021 Awards

On Sunday night the Nigerian and global music artist Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun is popularly known as Wizkid went home with 3 awards at the Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA2021) show held at Eko Hotels.

The awards include Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best African Collaboration both of which are for his hit song Essence.

The Award was created by the International Committee, a group of professionals which spearheads AFRIMA in partnership with the African Union to recognize and promote musical works, talents, and creativity on the African continent.

The awards the musical sensation received were crafted with a 23.9 Karat Gold Plated trophy visible with the African Djembe drum and a microphone that signifies blended traditional and contemporary elements of music.

The Nigerian duo producer Legendury Beatz also won the Best Producer of The Year for the song Essence. The Oniko siblings whose music producing technique is heavily influenced by afrobeat are well known for their collaborations with Wizkid, with noteworthy songs like “Ojuelegba” and “Omalicha” off his second album “Ayo.”

Fireboy DML was the other Nigerian act that picked an award on the night as he won African Fan Favorite Award. Adedamola Adefolahan who is signed to the YBNL music label owned by Olamide has also won the Listener’s Choice award and was nominated for Song of the Year for “Jealous” at the 2020 Soundcity MVP Awards Festival.