I achieved UBA, Transcorp chairmanship without wealthy parents, says Tony Elumelu
Tony Elumelu, chairman of the United Bank of Africa (UBA), has attributed all his successes to hard work, discipline, and personal sacrifices rather than an affluent background.
In a Facebook post on Sunday, Elumuelu said that contrary to false beliefs shared on social media, his rise to becoming chairman of UBA, Transcorp, and Hiers Holding has nothing to do with coming from an affluent background.
The UBA Chairman shared his life experiences and the core principles that have shaped his successes and personality, positioning him as both a respected figure and a fatherly presence in the business realm.
“I didn’t become the Chairman of UBA Group and Transcorp Group because I had wealthy parents or attended the best schools, or because I was the most intelligent in my state or country. Your circumstances today must not define your future,” he said.
Elumelu emphasised the significance of diligence, self-control, and dedication in attaining success.
“Embrace hard work, discipline, and sacrifice. I realised growing up that the way to get to the top is to go the extra mile. Have the discipline to say no to things that don’t serve you, and sacrifice now for future rewards. If you work hard and are disciplined, you will get what you desire in life,” he said.
The 60-year-old business mogul shared guidance on staying true to oneself despite outside pressures. Using his own life lessons, he cautioned against giving up one’s beliefs to conform to society’s expectations.
“Be yourself. There are so many distractions and influences in the world we live in. Over time, people start to doubt their identity and act in a manner that is alien to them. Don’t go against your values because you want to be perceived as ‘sociable’. Anyone who doesn’t accept you the way you are should leave,” he said.
Tony Elumelu also talked about the problems with social media and warned young people not to believe everything they see online, as it can be misleading.
“Be careful about social media – It not everything you see on social media that is real. Do not be drawn in by its influence – it can be misleading at times. That is why discipline is extremely important in your life journey,” he said.
The business leader emphasised the significance of building a strong connection within families. He highlighted that parents should use various approaches, driven by love and a shared goal of creating a better society, to guide, nurture, and educate their children.
