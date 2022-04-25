With prayers, God will rescue Nigeria – Akpabio

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, has said that with the prayers by Christians and Muslims in the just concluded Lent and ongoing Ramadan, God will rescue Nigeria from its current travails.

Akpabio stated this while briefing journalists at the breaking of the Ramadan fast (iftar) organised by some All Progressive Congress (APC) stakeholders for the Abdullahi Adamu-led national working committee of the party in Abuja.

“I give you my word, God is not sleeping, God is with Nigeria. God will salvage the situation and with prayers offered by the Christians and the Muslims in the concurrence of the Lent and Ramadan, I see a better future for the people of this country, for the APC, and the continuity of this government beyond 2023.”

The former governor of Akwa Ibom State noted that God has endowed President Muhammadu Buhari with wisdom to lead Nigeria in its turbulent times.

“It would have been worst if we don’t have President Buhari in the saddle of leadership at this time in Nigeria. Just imagine what would have happened to Nigeria with the kind of enemies both within and without ganging up and conspiring against the safety and livelihood of Nigeria,” Akpabio said.

On the recent national executive committee meeting of the party, he said: “it is a signal that all is well in APC. It is also a signal that the president is a great stabiliser. I am proud of the APC.

“We now have a leadership that is addressing injustice and misgivings; a leadership that will unite the party and ensure that we get ready for the task ahead. A leadership that is ensuring that we continue beyond 2023, and maintain the legacies of the president and the good works that he has started for the benefit of Nigerians.

“What you see here (iftar) is more of a national prayer session organised by the APC secretariat (stakeholders) in honour of the national working committee led by Abdullahi Adamu. Our presence here signifies that we have confidence in the party, we have confidence in the national leader.”