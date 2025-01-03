With enhanced surveillance, Nigeria’s airspace is safer now- NCAA 

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA)

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has assured that with its enhanced safety surveillance, the Nigerian airspace is safer now. Chris Najomo, the acting Director General of Civil Aviation, gave the assurance during the staff’s annual New Year prayers held at the Authority’s corporate headquarters in Abuja.

This year’s event also marked the kick-start of the series of activities to make NCAA at its 25th-anniversary celebration. Speaking at the sidelines of the programme, Najomo said the Authority has enhanced safety surveillance because of safety issues which has made airspace safer.

“And let me be honest with you, what Mr The President has done with his Renewed Hope agenda has ensured that our minister, with his five key points agenda, has, of course, given us the opportunity to perform more. We are going to continue performing more. Our directors are on the ground” he further assured.

“Anything that will make sure that every airline complies, we will do. You can see recently we had to sanction some airlines and they accepted their sanctions” he further stated.

“We sanctioned five airlines because they refused to pay refund tickets and they have agreed that they will pay on time. So, you know, this year, 2025, we hope to see more and better” he assured.

Najomo also told the staff he’s focused on delivering on his core job functions and meeting his performance targets he’s not distracted by sponsored fabricated fake stories to attack him.

“The attacks are not affecting my work. There are no distractions. Because I’m resolute in doing what I’m supposed to do. My confirmation is in the hands of Mr. President. And when it comes to the time, he will do the needful. For now, it’s not distracting me. I’m doing my job,” he stated.

On staff work conditions, he said his management is motivating staff in the best ways possible in addition to improving the workspace.

“We will be fully digitalized. We also have the flight data centre that is there. We have the CPD portal. We have the DATR portal to make it easier to do business and seamless too” he said amongst other digital solutions the Authority has deployed.

