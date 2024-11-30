WISCAR honours Funke Opeke as “Distinguished Award Recipient” 2024

…hosts 16th annual leadership and mentoring conference in Lagos

The Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR), a non-profit organisation committed to equipping professional women to achieve leadership excellence is set to honour Funke Opeke, chief executive officer of MainOne with the ‘Distinguished Award 2024, on Thursday, December 12.

Amina Oyagbola, founder and chairperson of WISCAR, made this known recently during a parley with journalists in Lagos. She highlighted the significance of the annual leadership and mentorship conference billed to be held on Thursday, December 12, at the MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos, and that Funke Opeke will be announced as the Distinguished WISCAR Award recipient for 2024.

Oyagbola reiterated that through its annual conference, WISCAR continues to highlight the critical role of including women in core areas of the economy and governance as a catalyst for innovation and sustainable national development.

“Driving gender equality and economic inclusion is essential because true innovation, sustainable development, and national prosperity can only be achieved when women are included at all levels of leadership.

“Women make up half of our population, and excluding the female-gender limits progress. Our conference aims to equip women with the skills and networks to lead and foster inclusive governance,” she said.

Speaking further on the event, she said; “The event will feature a keynote speech by Funke Opeke, CEO of MainOne, who will also be honoured with the Distinguished WISCAR Award for her trailblasing contributions to Nigeria’s digital transformation and efforts to bridge the connectivity gap across Africa.”

Other notable speakers include Fatima Akilu, executive director of Neem Foundation; Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, Senator representing Kogi Central; and Oreoluwa Lesi, founder of WTEC.

Prominent leaders, including Hannatu Musa Musawa, minister of Art, Culture, and Tourism; Abubakar Bagudu, minister of Budget and Economic Planning; and Beatrice Eyong, UN Women’s country representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, will deliver goodwill messages.

Ekemini Akpakpan, the executive secretary at WISCAR explained that the theme for the 2024 annual conference is “Fueling Resilience: Empowering Diversity for Economic Success,” which she said underscores the critical role of mentorship and diversity in driving personal and economic transformation.

To shed more light on the forthcoming event, Akpakpan said, “The conference will also feature interactive sessions and networking opportunities designed to empower attendees with practical strategies and insights for advancing their careers and making meaningful contributions to Nigeria’s socio-economic progress.”

Sharing her experience as a mentee, Ojerime Ikpikpini said: “I reached a point in my career where I realised the importance of connecting with and learning from other women.

“Through this programme, I gained a critical skill, effective communication, and it has been a transformative journey that has significantly shaped my personal and professional growth.”

WISCAR’s platinum sponsors this year include Pacific Energy, First Bank and GT Bank; while the silver sponsors have Bank of Industry, FCMB, Stanbic IBTC, Coronation Merchant Bank, SNEPCo/SPDC and MTN Foundation, and a host of many more dignified sponsors.

The organisation’s annual conference continues to serve as a platform for fostering gender inclusion, developing women leaders, and driving sustainable national development, especially in Nigeria.

Through WISCAR’s structured mentoring programmes and advocacy efforts, it has empowered over 15,000 professionals with the tools to navigate their careers, inspire change, and contribute to nation-building.

