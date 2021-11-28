WIP Africa gives supplies to Lagos schools to support learning

WIP Africa, a real estate company in Nigeria, has distributed learning materials to selected schools in Lagos State as part of activities marking its 10th year anniversary.

The schools include Immaculate Heart Senior High School, Maryland, and Mende Senior High School, Lagos, where a team from the company visited and enjoined the students to remain focus in their studies.

Tade Cash, co-founder of WIP Africa, who spoke on the topic, ‘There is No Potential in Any Student that is Not in Every Student,’ said the visit was aimed at making students realise the possibilities within them irrespective of their individual circumstances.

Using his experience as example, Cash told the students that despite his tough upbringing, he was able to come out top in his endeavours, and to make his first million dollars at the age of 28 from real estate business.

Cash, who grew up in a one-room apartment with six siblings and two parents, said he used to sell bread on a daily basis before going to school and that did not stop him from succeeding.

He urged the students to strive for the best and not to be carried away with worldly things.

The highpoint of the visit was the distribution of school bags and other stationeries to 100 selected students from the schools visited. Those in attendance during the visit were Tade Cash, and Oluwasanmi Aina, co-founders of WIP Africa; Olayinka Ilori, head of operations as well as other members of staff. Also present were representatives from both schools visited.