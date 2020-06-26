Winners emerge in SystemSpecs Children’s Day essay competition

SystemSpecs, financial and human capital technology firm, has announced winners of the 2020 edition of its Children’s Day Essay Competition. The competition was organised to create opportunities for children from ages nine to 16 to share innovative ideas capable of driving the attainment of a sustainable, technology-driven economy in Nigeria which would be the pride of Africa and the envy of the world.

Of the about 2000 entries received within two weeks from over 500 public and private secondary schools across 29 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, 11-year-old Onuoha-Okoro N. David of St Anthony Grammar School (Private) in Esure, Ijebu Imushin, Ogun State, emerged winner in the junior category, while 15-year-old Kalu Derrick Ugochukwu of Fosla Academy, Karshi, Abuja, emerged in the senior category.

Read also: Abimbola Fashola, deliberate about teaching morals, upholding the value of education

Toluwalase Aremu (10) of Blooming Lights Montessori School, Lagos, and 12-year-old Akorede Otufowora of Corona Secondary School, Agbara, Ogun State emerged first and second runners-up, respectively, in the junior category. While Aisha Folashade Adebayo (14) of Aflon Digital Academy, Abuja, and 14-year-old Shoniran Toluwase Oluwasemilore of Baptist Academy, Obanikoro, Lagos, emerged first and second runners-up, respectively, in the senior category.

The winners in the first position for both categories each receive a high-performance laptop and headphone. The first runners-up receive tablet and a headphone while the second runners-up receive a tablet.

In its first year and themed “Nigeria of my Dream: Making it Happen with Technology”, the entries espoused brilliant ideas detailed in 1ooo and 1500 words for the junior and senior categories respectively of how Nigeria can swiftly transition from its current state to emerge as a fully technology-led prosperous nation which all would be proud to call home.

“We believe that the development of the country lies not only in the hands of our leaders, but also in those of our children. This competition is one step towards helping our youngsters express qualitative thoughts that would enhance life as a Nigerian. And as technology remains a potent tool to hasten development, we are convinced that their dreams would become a reality,” said Akor Akpenyi, SystemSpecs’ CSR programme administrator.

Akpenyi reiterated the firm’s commitment to actively collaborate with relevant stakeholders in its corporate social responsibility goal of advancing capacity development for Nigeria across various levels.

Speaking on behalf of the judges, Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata (CFA) said the judges were impressed by the quality of the submissions received.

“The entries gave a soothing assurance that despite the mounting odds, there is hope on the horizon, especially through these young ones. On behalf of other distinguished members of the panel of judges, I celebrate and congratulate all who sent in entries and encourage them to keep championing causes that would help to reposition Nigeria for good.”

The 2020 Children’s Day Essay Competition is the first in the series and is part of SystemSpecs’ overall drive to contribute to capacity development towards the economic advancement of the country.

SystemSpecs, providers of innovative solutions – Remita, Paylink and HumanManager, has remained at the forefront of providing fintech and HR technology solutions for individuals, businesses and government in Nigeria.