Winner emerges in Nestlé Nutrition competition

UBE Primary School Pasali has emerged winner of Nestlé Nutrition Quiz competition organised in collaboration with the Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB) and the Nutrition Society of Nigeria for Nestlé for Healthier Kids beneficiary schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Science Primary School Abaji came second while Gado Nasko Science Primary School clinched the third position. Ten N4HK schools vied for the top place in the keenly contested schools quiz.

Commenting on the competition, the Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager for Nestlé Nigeria, Victoria Uwadoka said, “The performance of UBE Primary school is commendable, as it shows that they are actually learning a lot from the N4HK curriculum.

“We believe that the quiz competition has engrained the values of healthy nutrition, healthy hydration, good hygiene and maintaining an active physical lifestyle in the learners.

We are happy to have this unique opportunity to lay the right foundation for a healthier future for the generations to come.”

The Director, Primary School Services, FCT Universal Basic Education Board, Hajiya Habiba Barau said: “The Nestlé for Healthier Kids programme in our schools has contributed in no small measure to improving the knowledge of nutrition and hygiene among our learners. The positive impact the programme has on them is evident through the Nutrition Quiz Competition.

“We also commend Nestlé for their support on the provision of water and sanitation facilities in the N4HK schools, as well as the capacity development of our teachers. The Board will continue to collaborate with the company on this laudable initiative”.

The students from UBE Primary School Pasali could not hide their joy! Speaking on behalf of her classmates, Faustina Offor said, “I am very happy and proud that we won this competition, not only for us who are representing the school, but for all of us. I have learnt a lot about nutrition and hygiene through the N4HK classes in my school, which I was very excited to share through the different stages for the quiz.” Christiana Agada, a teacher at UBE Primary School said, “I am excited with the performance of our learners in the quiz competition.”

All the winners took home prizes including school supplies and sports gears.