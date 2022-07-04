Winner emerges in Ibadan Captain’s Inaugural Golf Tourney

Charles Ajibaye of Ibadan Golf Club (IGC) has emerged winner in the men’s category of the Captain’s Inaugural Golf Tournament, as Tunji Oladosu is ushered in as the new captain of the club.

Ajibaye returned with 79 gross over 68 net that earned him a new handicap of 6.7 from 8 handicap to clinch a free return flight ticket to Dubai donated by the Ufitfly as the top prize in the golf competition. John Dongo emerged runners-up with 85 gross over 73 net while Amubioya, who scored 87 gross over 74 net, finished as second runners-up.

As well, Oladosu, the new captain, was full of gratitude while making his speech during the closing ceremony of the golf event that had more than 180 golfers from different golf clubs in the federations in attendance.

“I sincerely express my gratitude and appreciation to every member for the trust and confidence reposed in me to be chosen as captain to serve and steer the affairs of our great club. I also want to thank my fellow wonderful executive members that we are serving together in leading the club to the ‘promised land’.

“I will also want to reiterate that the job of promoting this club to the expected standard is our collective responsibility and we must work together as a team and one big family that is operating in love; for a house that is divided against itself shall not stand”, Oladosu noted.

In his address, Idowu Salami, the planning committee chairman, and a former captain of the club, thanked other committee members for their contributions to the successful hosting of the event and their continued efforts to the development of the club, while thanking the donor of the star prize, Ajiboila Ogunkeyede, CEO of Ufitfly, for his constant support to the club.

“This tournament is solely meant to celebrate and ceremonially usher in Tunji Oladosu as the new captain of this great club. It is my sincere belief that you all enjoyed our beautiful golf course, ambience and the uniqueness of our new club bar, which is unarguably one of the best in the golfing community in this country,” the former captain said.