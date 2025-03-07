Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ) has called for fair hearing for Senator Natasha Apkoti-Uduaghan after facing severe institutional pushback after raising concerns about misconduct.

“We are troubled by reports of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. She has not been given a fair hearing and no investigation conducted as far as public knowledge is concerned. But she has been met with punitive measures that effectively silence her and compromise her ability to serve,” the statement said.

Read also: Empowering women, empowering economies: Bridging Africa’s financial clarity gap for sustainable SME growth

The women’s organisation came out to condemn all forms of harassment, discrimination, and violence against women in a recent statement. It said that a nation cannot progress while half of its population is systematically undermined and remains committed to advocating for an environment where women are not just included but are safe, respected, and empowered to lead.

“ WIMBIZ is deeply concerned about the recent incidents that highlight the ongoing challenges faced by women in leadership across Nigeria. The past 24 hours have brought to light two alarming cases that exemplify the systemic obstacles, bias, and hostility women continue to endure when they step into positions of power and influence,”

“ Second, we strongly condemn the violent siege on Ikeja Electric yesterday by personnel of the Nigerian Air Force in a flagrant abuse of power. Reports confirm that uniformed officers ransacked its offices, destroyed property, and terrorized staff, including its Folake Soetan, who was subjected to intense intimidation and harassment simply for doing her job,” it said.

The organisation is therefore calling for the immediate investigation into the Folake Soetan, with swift legal and disciplinary actions against those responsible, Institutional safeguards that ensure all individuals regardless of gender, can seek redress without fear of retribution, stronger protection for women in leadership, reinforcing the importance of due process, fairness, and accountability in all sectors.

Read also: Natasha: Senate taking necessary steps – First Lady

It also wants a renewed national commitment to gender equity, ensuring that women can lead and contribute to Nigeria’s development without fear of bias, intimidation, or harm.

“ International Women’s Day (IWD) 2025 will be celebrated globally on Saturday, March 8, under the theme “Accelerate Action.” This theme emphasises the urgent need to take decisive steps toward achieving gender equality, addressing the slow pace of progress, and empowering women and girls worldwide,” it stated.

Share