Oluremi Tinubu, First Lady of Nigeria

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, says the senate is taking the necessary steps over the sexual harassment allegations by Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

While reacting to the raging issue in Abuja on Thursday, Tinubu said that the senate, being the apex legislative chamber in the country, should not be a place where such things should happen.

“I know what is going on in the Senate; you will say why am I not taking a position; I believe that the senate is doing what is needful.

‘This is because the senate is a mature chamber and it should be treated with respect.

“It is also an honour for anyone who happens to be there; I was there for 12 years,” she said.

Meanwhile, the senate has suspended Akpoti-Uduaghan over what it called ‘total violation of the Senate Standing Rules 2023, as amended’.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this was sequel to the presentation of the report of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, led by Sen. Neda Imaseun, during the plenary.

