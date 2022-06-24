Williams, Clinton, Masiyiwa, others to speak at NEXUS Global Summit

Leading media entrepreneur and RED | For Africa CEO, Adebola Williams will feature as plenary speaker at the 2022 NEXUS Global Summit alongside other industry leaders including Chelsea Clinton, Vice-Chair of the Clinton Foundation; Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Global Humanitarian & Peace Envoy; and Elizabeth Tanya Masiyiwa, Executive Director of Delta Philanthropies, BusinessDay Sunday has gathered.

Set to take place at CONVENE (225 Liberty St.) in New York City from Thursday, June 23rd through Saturday, June 25th, this year’s summit aimed to tackle pressing issues facing the world today, from refugee response to climate resilience and NFTs.

“I am thankful to the NEXUS team for this great honour. I am eager to share my expertise in the promotion of civic participation of youth in politics. I hope to also engage with them on ways to align themselves with real solutions for inclusive enterprise and active citizenship,” Williams said.

Other speakers at this year’s summit include Melissa Grady Dias, Global CMO of Cadillac; acclaimed functional medicine expert Dr. Mark Hyman; Tariq ’Black Thought’ Trotter, Co-Founder & Lead Emcee of The Roots; Paul van Zyl, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer of The Conduit; Dominic Kalms, Co-Founder & CEO of B Generous; AzaRaskin, Co-Founder of The Center for Humane Technology & Earth Species Project, and Monica Singh, Founder & President of the Mahendra Singh Foundation.

Past speakers include Ban Ki-moon, Secretary-General of the United Nations; Jane Goodall, world-renowned environmentalist; Jacqueline Novogratz Founder & CEO of Acumen; Selena Gomez, actor, singer & mental health advocate; H.R.H. Princess Reemabint Bandar Al Saud, Saudi Arabian Ambassador to the U.S.; amongst others

The NEXUS Global Summit is an exclusive gathering of the largest network of significant young philanthropists, social entrepreneurs and impact investors globally to bring about our generation’s most promising global solutions.

About Adebola

Adebola Williams co-founded and runs RED | For Africa, the continent’s largest portfolio of media and storytelling brands engaging the youth. He uses storytelling strategies to change human behaviour towards ideas, brands, and people.

Adebola is a Young Global Leader with WEF, Tutu Fellow, Choiseul 100, United States Mandela Washington Fellow. He was named among 100 Most Influential People under the United Nations Decade of People of African Descent, and was appointed Global Champion for the United Nations Generation Unlimited in 2020.

Adebola currently consults for leaders and heads of government across the continent.