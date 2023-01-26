Will Ikonne’s death bury Ikpeazu’s equity drive?

The death Wednesday, January 25, 2023 of Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne, a professor and governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia, may have altered the political equation in the state’s chapter of the party.

Ikonne was said to have died at the National Hospital Abuja “after a brief illness.’

His emergence as the PDP flag bearer was very controversial. It nearly tore apart the party as many members kicked against the choice of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

Ikpeazu had claimed that the emergence of Prof. Ikonne from Isiala Ngwa North Local Council in Abia Central Senatorial zone as the candidate of the party was in line with the Abia Charter of Equity.

He said that the Abia Charter of Equity was entered into in 1981 between the old Umuahia and Aba Senatorial zones with the recognition of Isuikwuato as a District.

Ikpeazu had insisted that he was backing Ikonne because justice, equity and political stability largely support the emergence of the next Governor of the State from the Isiala Ngwa area of Abia Central senatorial district.

The governor canvassed this at various fora before the primaries. For instance, while receiving traditional rulers and political stakeholders of Isiala Ngwa North LGA at Government Lodge, Aba, he explained that the emergence of a governor from the other half of Abia Central was in accordance with the spirit and letters of the Abia Charter of Equity.

“The Abia Charter of Equity was entered into in 1981 between the old Umuahia and Aba Senatorial Zones with the recognition of Isuikwuato as a District. While the old Umuahia Senatorial Zone represents the entire old Bende of today covering the entire Abia North Senatorial District and the Umuahia, half of Abia Central; the old Aba Senatorial Zone represents the entire Old Aba Division covering today’s Abia South Senatorial District and the Ngwa half of Abia Central.

“While the old Umuahia Senatorial Zone has produced two consecutive Governors spanning 16 straight years, the old Aba Senatorial Zone is just about completing their initial 8 years, and as such, it is only just for the old Aba Zone to take another shot at the Governorship seat to bring it at par with their brothers from old Umuahia zone. The choice of a running mate from the old Isuikwuato District which is today’s Isuikwuato and Umunneochi LGAs puts the Abia Charter of Equity in full swing,” he said.

Ikpeazu also said that the election of his successor from Isiala Ngwa in 2023 would pave the way for the completion of the full swing of the Charter of Equity allowing the rotation to commence again from Abia North, which gives every section of the state a proper sense of belonging.

He further said that beyond the need for equity, the choice of Ikonne was as a result of his proven track record of experience in administration and public service and tasked the people of Isiala Ngwa North council to seize the opportunity and expressed confidence in Ikonne’s ability to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

He also said that while Osisioma Ngwa LGA is part of Abia Central, it was unjust for his successor to come from Osisioma Ngwa LGA because Osisioma Ngwa LGA and Obingwa LGA are in the same federal Constituency.

According to him, producing his successor from Osisioma Ngwa LGA was tantamount to getting his successor from his home LGA, Obingwa.

Ikpeazu insisted that no other equation will justly provide an equitable explanation to the question of management of power rotation in the State and urged the people to elect Ikonne as the next Governor of Abia State.

Although the governor had his way in enthroning Ikonne as the party’s governorship candidate, the decision left a deep resentment in the party. A large number of party chieftains left in anger and joined other political parties.

After a long period of silence from Ikonne and his absence at party events, many people had begun to ask questions about the whereabouts of the party’s candidate.

There were also lots of insinuations which prompted Governor Ikpeazu to own up to the health condition of the professor.

Ikpeazu, who made the confirmation in a local radio programme at about a week ago, said that although Ikonne was ill, he was “recovering gradually and progressively.”

According to him, Ikonne attended some rallies organised by the PDP in Abia, including the 24 November 2022 launch of the party’s state-wide campaign at the Umuahia Township Stadium.

He also said that Ikonne left the stadium for a gala night, organised in honour of the G-5 governors in his (Ikpeazu) Umuobiakwa country home in Obingwa, “where he managed to give a speech and then he took ill.”

“It is unfortunate that he is lately indisposed, but I want to report some progress and the progress is that Ikonne is recovering gradually and progressively.

“He has left the hospital and is going through convalescence.

“I am sure that he will be strong enough in the future to join,” the governor said.

Abia mourns – Ikpeazu

Announcing the passing away of Ikonne, the governor, in a statement he personally signed, said: “It is with a heavy heart but total submission to the will of God that we announce the passing of our Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for the 2023 general elections, Prof Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne, which sad event took place in the early hours of today at the National Hospital, Abuja, after a brief illness.

“While we condole with the family of the late Professor of Optometry, the PDP family and Abians in general, we pray God to have mercy on his soul, grant him eternal rest and give everyone affected by his unfortunate demise the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

According to him, “As a mark of honour to our dear departed brother, I hereby direct that all flags in Abia State PDP offices be lowered and flown at half mast while all campaign activities for the party at all levels be suspended until Monday, 30th January, 2023.

“I urge all PDP leaders and members to remain calm as we navigate through this difficult period together.”

Death of my father – Son

Earlier, Uche-Ikonne Chikezie, son of the departed professor, had issued a statement titled ‘Death of Professor Eleazear Uchenna Ikonne’, on behalf of the family.

“I regret to announce the death of my dear father, Prof Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne, who died at the National Hospital Abuja today, 25th January 2023 by 4am after a brief illness,” he stated.

According to him, “He was recovering after taking proper treatment in the United Kingdom but relapsed a few days ago leading to multiple cardiac arrests for which he didn’t recover from.

“Further details and arrangements would be made known to the public after deliberations and meetings are made within the family.”

Now, with the development, the question on the lips of many Nigerians, particularly Abians is, will the demise of the professor sink Ikpeazu’s equity drive?

It was gathered that with the death of the governorship candidate, the PDP is expected to make a fresh nomination since the election has not held. The party will notify the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other necessary procedures would then follow.

In line with the new Electoral Act (as amended) a new candidate is expected to emerge within 14 days.