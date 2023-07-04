Wike’s ally, Chinda emerges Reps minority leader

Kingsley Chinda, an ally of the former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has emerged the Minority Leader of Nigeria’s House of Representatives.

Chinda and other principal officers of the House of Representatives were announced on Tuesday by the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas at the resumption of plenary.

Chinda was nominated as the Minority Leader in 2019, however, then Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila announced Ndudi Elumelu as the Minority Leader.

Chinda played a leading role in the election of Abbas as the Speaker and the announcement is seen as a reward.

Meanwhile, Julius Ihonvbere, a close ally of Adams Oshiomhole also emerged as the Majority Leader of the House.

Read also: Bamidele, Umahi, others emerge senate leaders

Also, Abdullahi Halims who represents Ankpa/Omala/Olamaboro of Kogi State is the new deputy majority leader.

While Chinda has been deputized by Ali Madaki of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Other principal officers include Bello representing the Akko federal constituency of Gombe as the Chief Whip; and Adewunmi Onanuga, representing Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North federal constituency in Ogun State as the Deputy Chief Whip.

Ali Isa of the PDP also emerged as Minority Whip and George Ebizimawo of the Labour Party emerged as Deputy Minority Whip of the House.