Bamidele, Umahi, others emerge Senate leaders

Senator representing Ekiti central, Opeyemi Bamidele has emerged the majority leader of the senate while David Umahi, senator representing Ebonyi south, was named the deputy majority leader.

Godswill Akpabio, Nigeria’s senate president made this announcement of the principal officers of the majority party – the All-Progressives Congress (APC) – in the upper legislative chamber on Tuesday.

This is coming after a two-week vacation following the inauguration of the 10th session in June, as the senate prepares to accept a request from President Bola Tinubu to screen and ratify his cabinet nominations in addition to electing its primary officials.

Ali Ndume, senator representing Borno south, was named as chief whip of the senate, while Lola Ashiru, senator representing Kwara south, as deputy chief whip.

“The minority caucus of the senate is made up of about seven political parties and have come up with their leadership so I will proceed to announce. Senator Simon Mwadkwon, minority leader; Oyewumi Olalere, deputy minority leader; senator Darlington Nwokocha, minority whip; and senator Rufai Anga, deputy minority whip,” he said as he announced the minority leader.

However, on Tuesday, the national assembly’s sergeant-at-arms refused to grant pressmen access to cover the senate’s plenary session without any explanation.