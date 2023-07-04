Akpabio names new principal officers in 10th Senate, House of Representatives

Godswill Akpabio, Senate president, has announced the principal officers of the 10th Senate who were selected through a consensus.

Senator Opeyemi Bamidele from Ekiti State has been appointed as the Senate Leader; Dave Umahi from Ebonyi State as the Deputy Senate Leader; Ali Ndume from Borno State as the Chief Whip; and Lola Ashiru from Kwara State as the Deputy Chief Whip.

In addition, Akpabio revealed the names of the minority principal officers, including Senator Simon Davou (Plateau North – PDP, Minority Leader), Oyewunmi Olarere (Osun West – PDP, Deputy Minority Leader), Darlington Nwokeocha (Abia Central – LP, Minority Whip), and Rufai Hanga (Kano Central – NNPP, Deputy Minority Whip).

Similarly, Tajudeen Abbas, speaker of the House of Representatives, also announced the new principal officers of the 10th House of Representatives. The appointed officers include Julius Ihonvbere (APC – Edo, House Majority Leader), Halims Abdullahi (APC – Kogi, Deputy Majority Leader), Bello Kumo (APC – Gombe, Chief Whip), and Adewunmi Onanuga (APC – Ogun, Deputy Chief Whip).

Furthermore, Abbas read a letter from the Minority Caucus, which presented the names of the minority principal officers: Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Minority Leader), Aliya Madaki (NNPP, Deputy Minority Leader), Ali Isah (PDP, Minority Whip), and George Ebizimawo (Labour Party, Deputy Minority Whip).