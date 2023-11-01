Wike warns against tampering with Rivers state politics

The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday told governors of the People Democratic Party (PDP) that he could not be intimidated and warned against any tampering with the political structure in Rivers state.

Wike made the remarks after a closed-door meeting with members of the PDP Governors’ Forum led by chairman and governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed, on a courtesy visit to the minister’s office.

The meeting came amid a crisis in Rivers State following an attempt by the state assembly to impeach the incumbent governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Wike dismissed the impeachment moves as “absolute rubbish” and said nobody could take away the political structure in Rivers state.

Read also Minister Wike says political relevance at the heart of Rivers crisis

“If I want to do something, I will do it,” he said. “Impeachment is not a military coup; it is provided under the Constitution. I’m not interested in all the rumours, money, this, etc. Rubbish. Absolute rubbish. I just left the office. How many months ago? And I’m FCT Minister, so which money?”

Wike also thanked the governors for the courtesy visit and supported President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Earlier, Mohammed commended Wike for his willingness to resolve issues, noting that the forum had “waded into the matter”, which showed the importance of Rivers state.

He also commended the president for appointing Wike as FCT minister, noting that his antecedents spoke volumes about his ability to lead.