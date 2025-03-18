Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has revoked the land allocated to the Peoples Democratic Party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The Minister issued the revocation notice in a letter dated March 13, 2025, titled “Notice of Right of Occupancy with File No: MISC 81346 in Respect of Plot No: 243 Within Central Area District, Abuja,” on Tuesday.

The letter, which was signed by Chijioke Nwankwoeze, Director of Land Administration (FCT), formally communicated the decision.

According to him, the opposition party has failed to pay the annual ground rents due on the property for twenty (20) years, from January 1, 2006, to January 1, 2025, despite many publications in several national dailies and electronic media to pay up every outstanding bill and ground rent on its property.

The letter read, “I have been directed to refer to the above Right of Occupancy granted to PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY (PDP), NATIONAL SECRETARIAT and inform you that the Minister of Federal Capital Territory has in the exercise of powers conferred on him under the Land Use Act No. 6 of 1978, Cap. L5, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, revoked your rights, interests and privileges over Plot No. 243 within Central Area, Cadastral Zone A00, Abuja.

“The revocation is in view of your continued contravention of the terms and conditions of the grant of the Right of Occupancy by failing to pay the annual ground rents due on the property for twenty (20) years, from Ist of January 2006 to 1st of January 2025.

Despite multiple publications by the FCT Administration since 2023 in various national dailies and electronic media urging all allottees of plots in the Federal Capital Territory to settle outstanding bills and ground rent, the directive was not complied with.

“You would please note that the said breaches by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), National Secretariat (MISC 81346), violate the provisions of Section 28, Subsection 5 (a) and (b) of the Land Use Act,” the letter stated.

The Minister further emphasized that under his administration, the FCTA will immediately take possession of the party’s secretariat until all outstanding payments are cleared.

