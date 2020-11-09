Wike reassures Igbos after meeting with south-east governors, Igbo leaders

Again, Gov Nyesom Wike has reassured Igbos living in Rivers State after the military invasion of Oyigbo where many lives were said to have been lost.

Gov Wike gave the assurance during a meeting with South-East governors, the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo and the Igbo Community in State at Government House, Port Harcourt.

The governor said in the wake of the Oyigbo crisis, people peddled the rumour that he is chasing Igbos out of Rivers State, which he said was not true. He rather said Rivers State had had an enduring relationship with the Igbos.

“Tell your people, Rivers people will continue to live together with Igbos. Don’t allow your sons to tell you lies. Igbos are innovative and hardworking. There can’t be Nigeria without Igbos. Nobody should take them for granted. But that doesn’t mean you must allow criminals to spoil your name.

“If I hate Igbos, I won’t appoint your son into my state cabinet two times. But you have to obey rules. Don’t allow criminals to dictate to you”.

The chairman of the South East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, has warned Igbos to be weary of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) because the outlawed group is trying to instigate another civil war.

He said they were in Rivers State to ascertain the veracity of the news circulating in the social media over alleged killing of Igbo people living in the State. According to him, their findings have proved otherwise.

Umahi after listening to Gov Wike’s narration of the atrocious activities of IPOB in Oyigbo that culminated in the imposition of curfew in the entire Local Government, warned Igbos to be wary of IPOB as the group was bent on instigating another civil war that will result in the murder of Igbo people.

The governor said he finds it nauseating that IPOB could go to Benue and Rivers states to foist its flag and claim the territories belonged to the Igbo people. According to him, Igbo leadership is opposed to this stance.

Umahi, who revealed that he has huge investment in Rivers State, urged Igbos living in the State to respect the government and people of Rivers State in order for them to continue to live and do business in the State peacefully. According to him, Ndi-Igbo cannot support any form of criminality.

Also speaking, the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, a chief, John Nnia Nwodo, said the meeting has reinforced the existing affinity between Igbo and the people of Niger Delta. He described Gov Wike as a champion of restructuring of Nigeria and a man who loves justice.

He explained that the leadership of Igbo cannot remain aloof while some misguided few who did not experience the brutal reality of the last civil war continue to fan the ember of disunity.

Nwodo said he was elated to hear from Igbo leaders that under the leadership of Gov Wike Igbo businesses have continued to thrive.

Former Rivers State governor, Peter Odili, lauded the Igbo leaders for the peace initiative and decision to visit Gov Wike.

He stated that every governor desires peace to govern and Gov Wike is no exception. He stressed that the people of the State endorse every measure taken by Gov Wike to ensure lasting peace in the State.

Present at the meeting included the Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Nkem Okeke, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

Other dignitaries are: Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Ipalibo Harry Banigo; former Governor of Rivers State, Celestine Omehia; the Chairman of Rivers State Traditional Rulers Council and Amanayanabo of Opobo, Dandeson Douglas Jaja; National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus, among others.