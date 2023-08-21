Wike promises to restore Abuja masterplan
Nyesom Wike, the newly sworn-in Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has promised to restore the Abuja master plan.
Wike made this pledge when he and 44 other ministers took their oaths as they were sworn in on Monday.
Read also: Tinubu to ministers: We must meet the expectations of Nigerians
He urged all land allottees who have been given Certificates of Occupancy but failed to develop them to quickly do so as they stand the risk of losing them to those ready to build.
“If you know you have built where you are not supposed to build, it will go down”, he said.
