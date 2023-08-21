Tinubu to ministers: We must meet the expectations of Nigerians
President Bola Tinubu on Monday, inaugurated his ministers who are expected to drive his cabinet, charging them to work to meet the expectations of Nigerians.
He noted that the ministers were selected based on personal experience to continue with the work of nation building.
He described Nigeria’s challenges as “very daunting” but noted that government had the opportunity to introduce reform that renew hope, which are the objective of selecting them as ministers.
Read also: Edun, Pate & seven ministers Tinubu needs to revamp Nigeria
He urged them to be mindful of the fact that they are Ministers of the Federal Republic and not Ministers of regions, or States.
“It is all about a great team and I believe we have them here,” he said.
He noted that they have been called to distinguish themselves.
“The greatest number of Nigerians are highly expectant. They believe that you will serve with integrity and deliver. I will hold you to account,” the president added.
The President urged them to note that their assignment begins immediately, even as he also urged them to restore faith in governance, so that the governed can believe in the government
“I welcome you to the administration of renewed hope. We are in this boat, this is a vehicle and I am the driver, the entire Nigerians are watching as we navigate this vehicle. We have to do the job to meet the expectations of all Nigerians,” he said.
The event was witnessed by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Secretary to the Government of the Federation ( SGF), George Akume, Chief of Staff to the President ( CoS), Femi Gbajabiamila.
