Wike, Masari insist on Nigeria’s unity

Some political leaders seem to still be keen on Nigeria remaining an indivisible entity. In far away Katsina State, two of such leaders, Governor Nyesom Ezebunwo Wike of Rivers State and Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Kastina made pronouncements insisting on one indivisible and united Nigeria.

They both enjoined Nigerians, irrespective of political leanings, to work cohesively together for the development of the country.

The governors, who met at the Government House, Katsina, Katsina State on Salah Day, maintained that sustenance of the unity in diversity of Nigeria over the years has played a vital role in the growth and development of the country.

Governor Wike, who is a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, said he was in Katsina State to meet with the party’s leaders and delegates ahead of the PDP national convention later in May, 2022. The Rivers chief executive also used the opportunity to pay a visit as a mark of respect to Masari to formally notify him of his presidential ambition.

Wike said: “I am formally informing you that I am making myself available to run for the office of the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria, and I am here today to talk to the delegates who will make it possible on the 28th and 29th of this month, which is our national convention.

“We cannot say because you don’t belong to our party and therefore, we must not give you that respect, no, is not allowed. By our tradition, party cannot divide us. Party is a vehicle that conveys you to the point of destination.”

Governor Wike insisted that irrespective of political leanings, politicians must cultivate the virtue of prioritising national unity above their political interest at all time.

In his response, Governor Masari said it was gratifying that the Governor of Rivers State was aspiring to be the next president of Nigeria. According to him, that shows that the country is becoming one united nation.

“I believe you have contributed in your own way immensely to the development of the political process in Nigeria. Really, we thank God that people like you come from that part of the country. It shows confidence in the oneness of Nigeria and the political process” he said.

He said that he would remain eternally grateful to the people of Rivers State for the immense support given to him while he was the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“During my days as Speaker of the House of Representatives, if there is any one state that you can count 100 percent support, it was Rivers State and we remain friendly up till this moment. So, anybody coming from Rivers State to wherever I am, he is welcome into my personal house or official residence,” he said.

The Katsina State governor also commended Wike for effectively curtailing the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Rivers State. He observed that if Governor Wike had not acted decisively, the nation would have been in a more precarious situation.

“I know what you did as a committed Nigerian. If you had allowed the situation to penetrate Rivers, only God knows where the situation would have been today,” he said.

Masari used the occasion to condemn the advocates of interim government in the country. According to him, “Anybody calling for an interim government is simply calling for a coup against the Constitution.”

The Katsina State governor implored politicians to play politics in such a way that the nation and the political process will survive, because without the political process surviving, nobody will survive.

“So, I think it is important that we play according to the rules that we set for ourselves. And we should not do anything that should injure or endanger the process because it can consume all of us,” he said.

Wike also visited Aya Dada Yar’Adua whose son, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, was also an ex-governor of Katsina State.